UITH inaugurates health facility at Oko-Olowo community

UNIVERSITY of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) has inaugurated the Comprehensive Health Centre, Idi Isin, Oko-Olowo in Ilorin South Local Government Area of Kwara.

Information about the inauguration is in a statement issued by Mrs Elizabeth Ajiboye, the Head of Corporate Affairs of UITH on Monday in Ilorin.

Ajiboye stated that the health centre had commenced operations, aimed at reaching the grassroots.

According to her, the health facility will boost Primary Health Care Services in the area and by extension the state.

She added that it would also bridge the gap of deficit in prompt healthcare delivery services at the grassroots.

The head of the corporate affairs department urged people in the community and surrounding to access the health centre for their PHC needs.

She added that “this brings to four, the number of comprehensive health centres under the purview of UITH.

“Others include health care centres established in Ihima in Kogi, Kishi in Oyo State and Esie in Kwara. (NAN)