RUSSIAN television will not be permitted to broadcast matches in the German Cup during the 2022/2023 season due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The German football federation (DFB) announced this on Tuesday.

The previous contract to show games in Russia expired at the end of last season and no new rights deal will be offered.

Income from the old contract will be donated to charitable causes, the DFB had said previously.(dpa/NAN)

