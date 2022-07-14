GERMANY’S centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) are formally debating possible expulsion of former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder from the party over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The discussions will take place in the northern city of Hanover, with local party official Christoph Matterne, saying that 17 motions for expulsion had been received from the party that fulfilled the formal criteria.

However, a decision by the arbitration commission is not expected on Thursday.

Expulsion from the party is deemed unlikely within the SPD for legal reasons.

The former chancellor, who was in office between 1998 and 2005, has been criticised for years for his involvement with Russian state-owned companies and is considered a close friend of Putin.

The pressure on Schröder to distance himself from Putin increased after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In May, Schröder finally announced that he would leave the supervisory board of the Russian energy giant, Rosneft.

He also turned down a nomination for a supervisory board position at Gazprom.

Several days ago, Schröder told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that he would not relinquish “opportunities for talks with President Putin.’’

According to the report, Schröder said he did not believe in a military solution in Ukraine, and asked why the focus was on supplying weapons.

“The war can only be ended through diplomatic negotiations,’’ he was quoted as saying. (dpa/NAN)

A.I