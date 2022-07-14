Bello dreams podium finish at Birmingham 2022￼

RUNNER up at the 2022 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup Championships, Fatimo Bello, is optimistic of doing well at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England. The Games will hold from July 28 to August 8.

Bello, who is the current National Sports Festival women’s singles champion, created an upset at the Africa Cup when she shocked Nigerian Olympiad, Offiong Edem, in the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

She promised to give her best so as to ensure she comes back home from the competition successful.

“I am in the camp training very hard ahead of the competition. I hope to give my best and I believe I can achieve success,” she said.

Bello, who has been almost invincible in the various competitions in the country, winning several titles, currently holds the ITTF Western Region title.

At Birmingham, Bello said: “I believe I will give my best if the seeding of players favours me.” She believes the games will provide her opportunity to gain more experience to become a better player.

-The Guardian

KN