Group urges Buhari to flush out imported terrorists

THE Yoruba Global Alliance in alliance with the Yoruba Global Congress have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his reputation as a 2-star General to take immediate action to redeem his image.

The statement signed by the chairman of the group, Tola Adeniyi, and the group’s national president, Amos Arogundade Akingba, also urged the government to take immediate action in dealing with the bandits since some rag-tag jackals in human form could descend to this abysmal fiendish bestiality and inflict punishment by flogging their victims showed to what extent terrorists in Nigeria disregard the government and security agencies in the land.

The press statement was prompted by a viral video of the abducted citizens from the March 28, 2022 train bombardment along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, the video showed the inhumane treatment meted on the victims by their abductees.

“Nigerians are saddened and depressed that their President in whom they entrusted their safety, security and general wellbeing could display the unprecedented indifference to their suffering and haplessness in the face of ceaseless attacks by bandits and terrorists across the country.

“President Buhari can use his executive powers to immediately flush out all the imported terrorists stationed in targets across the country, allow for immediate establishment of state police, stop the nonsensical ideas of RUGA and Water Bill, ban Okada operations throughout the country and perish the ruinous scheme of ethnic cleansing with a view to handing over indigenous nationalities ancestral lands to some foreigners. If he can do these few things, his 7-year-old sins will be written off,” the group said.

The group also urged all the presidential candidates who are canvassing for votes to demand for immediate intervention from the President and the Armed Forces he commands

C.E