THE Lagos State government has discharged five coronavirus patients at Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital, bring the total number of recovered persons to eight.

The patients, who were discharged on Monday, March 30, had been in the isolation centre for some weeks. They expressed satisfaction over the treatment they received at the centre, thanking Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, for his support and pro-activeness.

They pleaded that the workers at the Centre should be given life insurance.

The Nation quoted one of the patients as saying: “I came in here on the 15th of March and after the test showed positive, I was asked to come back the next day. So I was admitted here. Initially, there were hitches but it later turned out fine. The health workers did fine, all our challenges were attended to. I’m a living witness together with my other colleagues.”

Advising people not to panic as the virus can be defeated, he said: “We can beat it. I want to assure others that this is not their resting place. Encourage yourselves, take your medications and in no distant time, you will get out of here.

“I want to appeal to the federal government and Lagos State government that they should remunerate all those workers who have volunteered to work accordingly so as to serve as to encourage others, adding that, “If they are not here as first responders, many would have died.”

Another patient said: “I was admitted last Sunday. Initially, there were challenges, the following day, they brought to bed, mask and some equipment. Apart from what my colleague said, the workers should be insured. Proper insurance will let people do what they have to do.

He narrated a scenario where the workers could not attend to him because he tested positive, saying: “they went back and I slept off. I woke up around 3 a.m. So they deserve life insurance to encourage them to do their job.”

– Mar. 30, 2020 @ 15:15 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)