Healthcare: NMA advises FG, States to speed up NHIS implementation

THE Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has advised the Federal and State Governments to speed up implementation of the mandatory health insurance uptake for citizens.

Prof. Baba Issa, the NMA Chairman, Kwara branch, gave the advice in Ilorin during a news conference organised on the commencement of a week-long events, culminating in election of new officers.

Issa, who was represented by Dr Adedayo Aderibigbe, the Deputy Chairman of the association, said the implementation of the scheme would ensure access to quality health services at all tiers of government as was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will not fail to continue to remind the government that they must not rest till all Nigerians are not exposed to the risk of financial hardship while paying for their healthcare needs,” he said.

He explained that the Kwara-NMA medical and surgical team would be conducting outreaches at Esie community in Irepodun Local Government Area, including other neighbouring communities such as Oro and Agbonda.

He added that the free medical and surgical outreach would bring succour to patients who have financial challenges in solving their surgical health problems and offering them our service.

Issa stated that the week-long activities would include Scientific Conference themed: “The Nigerian Health Response to COVID-19: Lessons Learnt or Business as Usual”.

According to him, other themes are:”Structuring Medical Education in Nigeria: Interplay of Regulatory Bodies and External Interference”.

He commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara for his unflinching support to doctors working in the state.

He explained that AbdulRazaq has provided support for the association sports centre; the 2021 outreach and approval for the recruitment of some medical doctors and other health workers to replace the dwindling numbers of health personnel in the state.

“We want to appreciate him and urge him not to relent in his desire to ensure that health becomes a priority in the legacies of his administration,” he said.

He commended doctors across Nigeria for their doggedness and bravery in their work, despite challenges. (NAN)

C.E