MEMBERS of the House of Representatives Committee on Health have urged the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, to create conducive waiting rooms around the hospital.

According to them, befitting and comfortable waiting rooms will help calm patients’ relatives and visitors, improve the outlook of the hospital and eliminate situations whereby people hang around the corridors of the wards.

Dr Paschal Chigozie, Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Health and Hon. Samuel Adejare, representing Agege Federal Constituency, gave the charge in LUTH on Monday during an oversight function at the institution.

However, they also noted that LUTH had recorded a lot of improvement among other health institutions in the country.

Chigozie said that the committee inspected the hospital and saw ongoing capital projects for the year.

According to him, so far, the committee is satisfied with the level of work on the ongoing projects.

He commended the Federal Government for allocating funds to health institutions, as well as extolled Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives; philanthropists and organisations who had been benevolent to LUTH.

He implored the speaker to also replicate such gesture across health institutions in the country.

He said that the committee was not able to go through LUTH’s submission but would invite the Management of LUTH for further discussions on the papers.

Hon. Dachung Bagos moved the motion for the committee to look into the papers at a later date and it was seconded by Adejare.

Earlier, Prof. Chris Bode, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of LUTH, had said that the hospital was facing some challenges.

Bode represented by Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), LUTH.

He said that some of the challenges included acute shortage of manpower, appointment of house officers, replacement of staff who had mostly left as a result of brain drain and encroachment of parts of the hospital’s lands.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the facilities inspected include the Labour Ward, Children Surgical Ward, Dialysis Centre and Intensive Care Unit (ICU). (NAN)

A.I