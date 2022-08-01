I remain Southern Kaduna LP Senatorial candidate – Auta

THE Labour Party (LP) Senatorial Candidate for Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone, Micheal Auta, says he is still the party’s candidate and advised his supporters to ignore the false rumour and propaganda that he is working for other parties in the state.

Auta disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna.

He described the unfounded allegation that he was working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the state as very unfortunate.

Auta noted that the false allegation against him emanated from the camp of his political opponents who were out to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

He said that the sponsored campaign of hate and calumny was a calculated attempt to confuse his supporters, who had remained firm with their trust for just and fair representation come 2023 general elections.

“It is laughable that anyone will accuse me of working for political parties that have lost touch with our present reality.

“I am not working for any political party, and I do not only remain a Labour Party member, but the preferred choice to represent the people of Southern Kaduna in the 2023 general elections.

“People need to stop mounting such a campaign of calumny against their perceived rivals,” Auta said.

The Senatorial candidate, who said he was in the contest to rescue his people from bad leadership challenged those levelling the allegation to come forward with proof or he would take legal action.

He said that the leaders who were voted to give credible representation over the years were carried away by the“sit tight syndrome”rather than facilitate infrastructural developments that would put smiles on the faces of the people.

“I am in the contest to rejig the system, conscientise our people on the need to vote for leaders with impeccable track records that can entrench true democratic values and improve their livelihood.

“I remain committed and ready to change the docile political status quo that has remained insignificant to the plight of our people,” he said.

Auta urged his supporters to remain committed and focus until they achieve the desired goal of voting credible representatives that would improve the quality of their lives.

He also advised the people of Southern Kaduna against mortgaging their future for peanuts during the election and urged them to defend their votes no matter the intimidation by political opponents. (NAN)

