A foremost customer experience expert, Mr Aliyu Ilias, has emerged as President of Chartered Institute of Customer Relationship Management (CICRM).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ilias is the author of ‘Understanding Customer Experience in Africa’, whose research in customer experience has impacted positively on different sectors of the economy.

Ilias, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, said that his elevation to the president of the institute followed the demise of the erstwhile president, Mr Henry Adegbuyi.

He expressed his determination to move the institute from provision of customer service to customer experience, adding that companies that came across the institute would be proactive and no longer reactive to customer-related issues.

“I will develop a framework that fit Nigerian customer experience and initiate a special programme for government agencies to create a sector-based customer experience for each industry.

“I will also create an indigenous customer analytics tools for every sector of the economy in the country,” he said.

The new president stated that the institute had trained many Nigerians on best practices, adding that this had reflected in their profit base.

Ilias, who is the Managing Director of Customer Service Awards Ltd., said that the institute was responsible for promoting best practices in customer service standards.

NAN reports that the institute is a non-profit making international examining body providing high-quality, cost-effective, internationally-recognised customer service in Nigeria and beyond.

NAN also reports that the institute supports the professional capability of customer care practitioners and every other responsibility of engaging customers through gaining of knowledge, qualifications and continuing professional development programmes. (NAN)

A.I