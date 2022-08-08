I’ll continue speaking for Nigeria — Sanusi

DESPOSED Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, says he will continue to speak and air his views to defend and rebuild Nigeria.

Sanusi, who is also the current Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria, said this in Abuja on Saturday at a stage play titled ‘Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time.’

The play was written by Prof. Ahmed Yerima, a professor of Drama at the Redeemer University and produced by Executive Chairman, Duke of Somolu Productions, Mr Joseph Edgar.

Sanusi said he would be ungrateful to God if he expressed regret or sadness over his removal as emir in spite of positions he occupied in life.

“I don’t think that God has taken anything away from me. So, I’ve no regret.

“I turned 61 years last year and in those years, I had the honour of having been the Chief Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa and the Chief Risk Officer at First Bank.

“I was Governor of Central Bank, Emir of Kano and now Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria.

“If I’ve sadness, then I’m ungrateful. How many people have had the opportunity to be just one of those things?

“We’ll continue to devote energy to build this country. It doesn’t belong to anyone; it belongs to all of us,’’ Sanusi said.

He said if he had a choice between sacrificing his principles and holding on to position, he would give up the position.

The playwright, Yerima, said what motivated him to write the play was when Lamido was appointed as emir, he prayed: “O Allah, let me die on the throne.’’

He said he wanted people to watch how destiny prevailed on Sanusi’s grandfather, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, who spent 10 years before he was removed and Sanusi, the grandson, who spent six years before he was also removed. NAN.

