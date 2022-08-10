I’m too poor to settle N96,500 debt, man tells court

A debtor, Ibrahim Shua’ibu, on Wednesday told a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna that he was too poor to settle a N96,500 debt owed one Malam Sule Usman.

Shua’ibu said through his counsel, A.I Hamza that he has been bedevilled with extreme poverty and would not be able to pay the debt.

The counsel, however, said the son of his client had agreed to pay the debt in instalment and urged the complainant to withdraw the case.

Hamza prayed the court to adjourn the case to enable both parties agree on modalities for the payment.

Earlier, the complainant, Usman, told the Court that Shua’ibu sold a land belonging to some orphans placed under his care and squandered the money.

He said that only N45,000 out of N141,500 debt was paid by the defendant’s son, from February to date.

“We have written three agreements with Shua’ibu’s son since February where he promised to pay N50,000 monthly, but was unable to comply,” the complainant told the court.

He, therefore, prayed the court to recover the money in bulk and give it back to the orphans.

The Judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case to Aug. 15, for the parties to agree on the modalities of settling the debt.(NAN)

A.I