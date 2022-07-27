INEC continues to experience massive turnout as CVR hits 10.4m

By Kennedy Nnamani

FOLLOWING the update on Continues Voter Registration, CVR, released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, fresh registration hits 10,487,972.

The report of the exercise, which is currently on its Quarter 4, week 15, shows that as at 7am, Monday, July 25, 2022, out of 10.487 million total fresh registrations, 3,391,940 registrations were carried out online, while 7,619179 registrations were done physically.

Consequently, distribution according to gender shows that females have more with 5,558,048 registrations, while male have 5,453,071 total registrations.

In addition, People With Disabilities have 80,101 fresh registration with the youths recording 7,828,570 completed new registrations and marking the highest of the registrants.

Based on the statistical distribution according to state as disclosed by the electoral umpire, Osun state has the highest number of online fresh registrants with 708,968, while Imo state has the least number with 71,180 fresh registrants.

One could attribute the result from Osun state to the recently concluded governorship polls in the state which produced Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the new governor, defeating the incumbent Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC.

As for applications for transfer, requests for replacement, youths between the ages of 18 and 34 recorded 16,803,391 and middle aged between 35 and 49 recorded 7,779,573 online registrations. Elderly people between 50-69 and 70 and above have 3,432,817 and 437,474 registrants respectively.

Still on applications for transfer, requests for replacement, more students showed interest in the exercise with 7,851523; this is closely followed by others/not specified category, which has 7,384,436. Public servants have the least number of registrants with 411,541.

The update further disclosed that Lagos and Kano have the highest number of completed online and in-person registration with 508,936 and 500,207 respectively.

Ekiti state and Yobe state recorded the least number of completed online and physical registration with 124,844 and 134,002 respectively.

Judging from the update as disclosed by INEC, it could be deduced that the youths are currently more willing than ever before to be actively involved in political activities in the country.

KN