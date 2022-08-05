Insecurity: POWA goes spiritual, offers 2-day prayers, fasting

THE Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Kaduna Command Chapter, has ended a two-day prayer session and fasting to seek divine intervention over insecurity in the country.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Jalige said POWA Kaduna Command chapter had on Thursday, ended a two-day prayers and fasting with an interfaith session.

According to him, the religious outing was led by the State Chairperson of POWA and wife of the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, Alhaja Salimat Ayoku.

“The prayers and fasting sessions were devoted to peace in Nigeria due to the recent unmitigated security challenges.

Jalige said that the persistent security challenges bedevilling the country and taking its toll on Police officers necessitated the sessions.

“The president of POWA, the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajiya Hajara Usman, had to instruct POWA members to embark on a two-day fasting and prayers to seek divine intervention”.

He said that during the sessions, they prayed for an end to the security challenges in Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole.

“They also beseeched God Almighty to keep protecting their spouses and give them victory over the enemies of Nigeria in whatever guise in the course of their duties.

Jalige disclosed that Alhaja Salimat Ayoku was represented by the State POWA Secretary, Mrs Grace Onoja.

She advised wives of Police officers to always be prayerful, noting that “the fervent prayers of the righteous never goes in vain as the Almighty Creator is merciful and hearkens to their cries”.

The two-day event began on Wednesday and ended on Thursday,”Jalige said.(NAN)

