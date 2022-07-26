Job creation: FG trains 60 youths, disburses start-up tools

THE Federal Government, in partnership with the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), has empowered 60 youths with training, and start-up tools, aimed at creating employment for them.

Ms Kachollom Daju, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said this when she presented certificates, tools and industrial sewing machines to the graduating trainees on Monday in Abuja.

Daju said this in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by Mr Olajide Oshundun, Head, Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

The 12-week fashion designing training programme is at AFS Vocational Hub, Abuja

The start-up tools were funded by the Federal Government in partnership with GIZ as part of government’s effort at tackling unemployment and underemployment, especially among the youth.

According Daju, the training and the tools would create employment for the beneficiaries, as well as make them employers of labour.

She said that the ministry and GIZ had gone into partnership in 2017 to establish three Nigerian-German Centres for jobs, migration and reintegration in Lagos, Abuja and Benin City.

“The centres were designed to provide support and one-on-one advice and guidance to the general public, especially the youth, on employment, business and enterprise development, vocational education and training.

“The National Development Plan 2021 – 2025 accords priority to the role of youth employment in the country’s development and also accords high attention to better skills development, ’’she said.

The Permanent Secretary advised the graduating trainees to employ their skills in contributing to the realisation of the goals of the National Development Plan 2021 – 2025.

She said the projections included lifting 35 million persons out of poverty, and creating 21 million full-time jobs by 2025.

She congratulated the graduating trainees, while stating that they fell into the category of youths that government was empowering to achieve the goal of the National Development Plan.

Earlier, the representative of GIZ, Mr Markus Wauschkuhn, said that GIZ had been working with the Nigerian government since 1974 in various areas, one of the most important being job creation.(NAN)

