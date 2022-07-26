Bandits break into many houses in Kaduna, abduct residents

ABOUT 36 residents of Keke B Community in Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have reportedly been kidnapped.

The incident, our correspondent gathered, took place while many residents were preparing to retire for the day on Monday.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the bandits, who operated unchallenged, moved from house to house.

According to Muhammad Salihu, a resident, “Many of us were still outside when the bandits attacked because it was quite early, around 8.30pm. They came in a large number, shooting sporadically and brandishing weapons.

“The broke into people’s houses one after the other and kidnapped the occupants. One person, a motorcycle mechanic, was able to escape from the kidnappers, but they went away with 36 residents.”

There is no official comment from security authorities at the time of this report. Efforts made to reach Mohammed Jalige, Police spokesman in Kaduna, did not yield result as his line was switched off.

Our correspondent, however, gathered that policemen are presently in the community to access the situation.

Daily Trust recalls that a month ago, seven residents of the same community were kidnapped including a man, his wife and their housemaids.

-Daily Trust

