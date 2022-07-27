THE Association of Town Union Presidents Women’s wing in Anambra have appealed to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to review its July 31 deadline for the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registration.

Mrs Franka Nwigbo, the President of Anambra Association of Town Union Presidents Women’s wing in 177 communities in the state made the call at the union monthly meeting in Awka on Tuesday.

The president said this would enable rural dwellers to participate actively in the exercise.

Nwigbo complained that hundreds of the people were yet to register for their cards due to numerous challenges experienced in the registration process, hence would be disenfranchised in the 2023 general elections.

“Most persons who live in the remote parts of the state were unable to visit their local government council areas to register for their card.

She said that pockets of complaints that those living in the riverine areas and other interior communities did not have access to the registrants.

Nwigbo appealed to the men wing of the association to assist in sensitizing the people on the exercise to enable them take part in the upcoming elections

She expressed concern that the process was not effectively carried out in most parts of the hinterlands.

Nwigbo said that mostly affected were dwellers at the remotest part of the state and suggested the need to extend the deadline to accommodate more eligible persons in the rural areas.

She said that since the electoral body recently shifted the time frame and days to weekend that it would be appreciated if concentration was given to those based in the inner part of the state.

Nwigbo said that women hunger to be part of the political process of the state but most times the process were not favorable to the women who were mainly farmers and hardly had reasons to visit the urban centres.

She appealed to the relevant authorities to ensure that urgent attention was given to the appeal so that the local women and the persons who recently turned 18 years of age but are resident in rural areas got the chance to elect their choice leaders. (NAN)

A.I