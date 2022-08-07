Menu

Kano loses one pilgrim in Saudi Arabia

THE Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has confirmed the death of one pilgrim, Sani Idris-Muhammed in Saudi Arabia during the 2022 Hajj.

The Executive Secretary of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Muhammed Abba-Danbatta, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday.

He said Idris-Muhammed who hailed from Madobi Local Government Area, died on Saturday after a brief illness in a General Hospital at Mecca.

According to him,” the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites at Grand mosque at Masjid Haram Shira yard in Mecca”.

Abba-Danbatta prayed for the deceased and consoled with his family.(NAN)

