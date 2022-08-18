KEDCO assures of improved supply, as electricity workers suspend strike

THE Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), has assured its numerous customers of improved power supply following the suspension of the strike by workers at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, Ibrahim Shawai on Thursday in Kano.

“As a result of the fruitful outcome of the conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the striking electricity workers yesterday in Abuja.

“Feeders supplying power to our franchise have now been restored.

“TCN wheel electricity to Kano DisCo with 40 megawatts and now the wheeled energy has reached 140 megawatts and more is expected in the next few hours,” he said.

Shawai commended customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa for their understanding during the strike.

He also appealed to communities in KEDCO and other franchise areas to report any attempt at vandalising installations which had often affected supply.(NAN)

