Kuje Jail attack: Police recapture one  inmate in Suleja 

THE police command in Niger has recaptured one of the inmates in Suleja who escaped during the recent jailbreak at the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre in Abuja on July 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of terrorists had on July 5, launched a daring attack on the facility and bombed their way in and released 879 inmates including 64 with terror-related charges.

A statement issued in Minna on Monday by the command’s Public Relation’s Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said that a patrol team on surveillance between the General Hospital, Suleja and Bakassi, arrested the fugitive on July 9 at 8:30p.m.

He explained that based on credible intelligence, the police patrol team stormed an identified compound and arrested one Kazeem Murtala aged 54 years.

During interrogation, the inmate confessed that he escaped from Kuje Custodial Center during the attack and had been in custody for two years for an offence he committed.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger Command, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, has commended the efforts of the patrol team.

The statement quoted Kuryas as directing that the inmate should be handed back to the custodial center, which has been complied with.

The CP equally appreciated members of the public for giving useful intelligence to the Police that facilitated the quick arrest of the fleeing fugitive.

The command urged residents to continue to support with reliable information that could aid in apprehending other suspected criminals and to combat crime and criminality in the state.( NAN)