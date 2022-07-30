Kuru commiserates with Justice Dongban-Mensem

THE Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Ahmed Lawan Kuru has condoled with the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, over the loss of her son, Prince Paeke Dongban.

Kuru’s condolence message to Honourable Justice Dongban-Mensem, was contained in a press statement issued in Abuja today by Mr Jude Nwauzor, Head of Corporate Communications Department of AMCON. The AMCON MD/CEO described the death of the young mathematician who until his passage worked with the Federal Ministry of Transport as sorrowful.

Kuru in the condolence letter said, “…With sorrow in my heart but in total submission to the will of God, I wish to, on behalf of the Management and Staff of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), express my sincere sympathy to you over the passing on of your son, Prince Paeke Shapnaan Dongban.

“Knowing that nothing compares to the pain of losing a child, especially one as sound and promising as Prince Paeke, we stand with you in your grief and pray that God grants you and your family the strength, and courage to go through this dark, and difficult phase. Having led a good life, our desire is that the Almighty God grants Prince Paeke eternal rest, comfort your family, and all staff of the Federal Ministry of Transport, as we all bear this irreparable loss.”

C.E