Kwara to host 79th National Islamic Vacation Course

THE Muslims Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Kwara Area Unit, says it will host the 79th National Islamic Vacation Course (NIVC) in Ilorin on Dec. 22nd.

Prof. Badmas Yusuf, the former Dean of Postgraduate Studies, University of Ilorin, announced this on Monday in Ilorin while inaugurating the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the event.

Yusuf said that the MSSN “A” Zone, comprising the 19 Northern States and FCT, decided to stage the weeklong programme, tagged “Kwara 2022”, in Kwara from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.

He explained that the NIVC would hold at two desognated venues within Ilorin metropolis.

“The total number of expected participants is 4,000 in this year’s IVC and the programme is aimed at training and inculcating the Islamic values in the Muslim students, which draws its participants from the 19 Northern States and FCT,” he said.

Badmas also explained that MSSN is synonymous to a platform where Muslim youths are trained.

“In order to continue to fulfill one of the several aims and the objectives of its establishment, hence there is what is called Islamic Vacation Course IVC.

“It is a week-long programme usually in the month of December of every year. The programme attracts students from primary up to university levels.

“The main activities in the camps, among others, include lectures, ta’alimat, classroom instructions, Da’awah outreach, interactive fora, skills acquisitions as well as the issuance of communique,” he stressed.

According to him, this timeframe is aimed at improving the Muslim skill, creating interaction between Muslims, providing platform wherein Muslim youths will have access to participate in Da’wah activities and receive classroom instructions from different Muslim scholars all over the country.

“The National IVC is to be held in the two zones of the society; namely the ‘’A’’ zone and the ‘’B’’ zone.

“It is on this note, that we are putting in place this Local Organising Committee, which comprises of the men and women of calibre and who have been carefully selected to serve in different capacities.

“LOC is always the engine room to serve and coordinate all the sub-committees in the realisation of the IVC objectives,” he said.

Mallam Abdurrahman Abdulmumin, the Amir of the State MSSN, hadcearlier said this would be first national activity to be hosted by the Area Unit.

He described the event as special because LOC is the brain box, engine room and the nucleus of the National IVC, a programme which is fondly regarded as Muslim Students’ Hajj.

“The event is also special because it is indeed a prelude for the birth of several positive developments in the history of the MSSN, Kwara State Area Unit,” he stated.

Abdulmumin explained further that the event was special because it serves as a bridge between losing long lost connections of the constituent members of the big MSSN family.

Responding, Dr Abubakar Ayinla, the LOC Chairman, pledged to put in their best to have successful camping, by Allah’s grace.

Sidelines of the event included the inauguration of the 26 LOC members to coordinate and ensure the successful hosting of the event in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the members of the LOC included Dr Abubakar Ayinla as Chairman, Prof. Abdullateef Oladimeji as the Secretary and Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, Vice Chancellor, Ahman Patigi University, member. (NAN)

