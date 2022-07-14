Lionesses are beatable, Amstel Malta Ultra tells Falcons￼

JUST like the pressure, the stakes are also high for the Super Falcons as they meet Cameroun in a ‘winner-takes-it-all’ confrontation.

The winner of the potentially explosive encounter gets the semifinal ticket of the Africa Women Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in addition to a World Cup ticket.

Just as the stakes are high, the Super Falcons are not lacking in support. Their main backers, Amstel Malta Ultra, are spurring them to do more, even as they pummelled Burundi 4-0 – the widest score-line so far in the ongoing championship.

The flowing of those goals, just like the pouring of Amstel Malta Ultra into a glass cup, contributed largely to the nomination of two Super Falcons players to the Best XI assembly by CAF at the close of the group matches.

Goal merchant, Rasheedat Ajibola and rock at the defence line, Osinachi Ohale, were named in a seven-nation assembly for the best 11 players of the tournament.

Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta Ultra, Maire Abia-Bassey, commended the accomplishment of the two Falcons, while still asking for more from the duo and their teammates.

As they go for what is believed to be a major battle today, Abia-Bassey urged the players to display exceptional resilience as the Cameroonians, whether male or female, are traditionally tough.

A victory also gets the Super Falcons on course for their record-extending 10-time win of the biggest prize in women’s football in Africa.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will fly to the United States of America (U.S.) for a two-match tour against the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) in the month of September.



Both teams, currently competing in their respective continental tournaments, will clash at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas on September 3 and then have a go at each other’s jugular once more at the Audi Field in Washington, D. C. on September 6.

The Children’s Mercy Park is home to Kansas City in the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League and Sporting Kansas City in the Major League Soccer, while Audi Field is utilised by the National Women’s Soccer League side, Washington Spirit and Major League Soccer team, D. C. United.



The match in Kansas City will see Vlatko Andonovski, appointed Coach of USWNT at the end of 2019, return to his home area for the second time. It is the sixth time that the USWNT will be playing at the Children’s Mercy Park but it is their first time at the Audi Field, though they have played 10 times previously in Washington – all at the RFK Stadium.



The USWNT has already qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, becoming the 12th team to reach the finals and the first team from the CONCACAF region.

-The Guardian

KN