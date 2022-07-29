Magistrate orders man to sweep court premises for attempted theft

AN Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Friday ordered a 28-year-old man, Abraham John, to sweep the court’s premises for one-day for burglary and attempt to steal.

John, whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to breaking and entry and attempt to steal.

He begged the court for leniency.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, sentenced the convict to one day community service without any option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that John committed the offence on July 23, at about 11.40 at Ifelodun CDA, Ayetoro Itele,Ota.

Adaraloye told the court that the convict broke into the complainant, Mr Popoola Kabiru’s apartment with the intent to steal.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 412 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.(NAN)

