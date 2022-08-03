Man drags estranged wife to court, seeks son’s custody

A Lagos-based Isma’il Alfa on Wednesday dragged his estranged wife, Maryam Adam, to a Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking custody of their six-year-old son.

Alfa, through his Counsel, A. J. Liman, said that his wife left their matrimonial house with his child for three years, and had tried to bring them back, but to no avail.

Liman said that his client had gone to work and settle in Lagos, a development which now compelled him to seek custody of the son, to enable him to grow under his father’s care.

The defendant, Adam, who lives within Kaduna metropolis, through her Counsel, Yunus Jundullah, said that the issue of custody only comes when there is no marriage union between a husband and wife.

He said that the complainant should wait for the court’s judgment, with regard to the issue of divorce being sought by the defendant.

The Judge, Rilwanu Kyaudai, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case to Aug. 23 for continuation.

He adjourned the case due to the arguments between the parties’ counsels on their respective positions on whether the case had grounds or not.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant had, on the same day, approached the court for divorce, saying she no longer loved the husband.

“He has kept to all his responsibilities as a man, but I don’t love him anymore, and I don’t want to disobey God by staying in the union.

“I am willing to pay back his bride price,” she said. (NAN)

C.E