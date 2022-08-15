Man in court for alleged extortion

THE Police on Monday, arraigned a 35-year-old man, Shehu Jimoh, in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly extorting phones worth N1.5million from a passerby, Ajoge Gabriel.

The defendant is standing trial on a two-count charge of joint act and extortion, preferred against him by the police.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Helen Ochai, told the court that Mr Ajoge Gabriel of Berbers Street, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, reported the matter at Utako Police Station on June 16.

She alleged that the defendant and four others now at large, accosted the complainant by the Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2 Abuja and forcefully collected his phones.

The counsel listed others include: iPhone XMax, Nokia 105 and ear pods all worth at N1.5million.

He said the Nokia 105 was recovered from the defendant when arrested.

She said all efforts made to recover the remaining items during police investigation failed.

The offence,she said, contravenes the provisions of sections 79 and 292 of the Penal Code.

The Area Court Judge Mohammed Wakili, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two reasonable sureties in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the sureties must have a fixed address and reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He added that the surties must provide a BVN print out, two recent passport photographs and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court regisrer.

The Judge adjourned the case until Sept. 15, for hearing. (NAN)

C.E