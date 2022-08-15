Obi, Oyeleke, others lead Ecobank photo walk

ALL is set for a ‘Photo Walk’ with Ecobank as part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Photography Day slated for August 19th. The World Photography Day is an annual and global celebration of the art, craft, science, and history of photography and Ecobank is hosting the Photography, Arts and Design Exhibition (PADE) to mark the event. Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, Jide Sipe said major players in the business of photography, arts, and design such as Kelechi Amadi – Obi, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Taiwo Aina and a host of individuals and associations have indicated interest to join in the walk. The Walk is expected to start from Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) bus terminal by 8.00am and end at the bank’s head office complex, Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island.

Speaking further on why Ecobank decided to commemorate the Word Photography day, Jide Sipe said the exhibition was conceived by the bank to help showcase the brilliance of Nigerian creatives to the world. He explained that the exhibition is part of the bank’s current strategy as a Pan African Bank to sustain its legacy as a foremost supporter of the creative industry in the country, noting that it provides a platform for harnessing and powering the creativity of the African continent. He said the event will witness an assemblage of creative influencers in photography, visual arts, vocal and dramatic arts, and designs, adding that there will also be digital engagement ideas for creatives, a photography contest where customers have the chance to showcase their tribe in colorful style to win a family weekend getaway, amongst others.

“We are fully prepared for the successful hosting of PADE by Ecobank. We have plans in place for a fun-filled and memorable event for everyone. The 3-day event themed “A Canvas for Africa’s Creatives” will hold at the Ecobank Pan African Centre from Friday August 19 to Sunday August 21, 2022, and is set to showcase the brilliance of Nigerian creatives to the world. There will be a special photography masterclass which will be facilitated by Ngozi Nwabueze, image copyright and legal structure expert and Augustine Udoh, arts photographer; it would be moderated by Yemi Disu, a creative director and photographer”.

“At the event which is free for all to attend, we expect portrait photographers, event photographers, landscape photo artists and basically everyone with lenses to capture moments and frame memories in time. We also expect creative influencers in visual arts such as painters, calligraphers, cartoonists, make-up artist and basically everyone good with a brush or pen. In attendance too will be influencers, videographers and basically everyone who can compose a distinct visual reality. We are in contact with architects, interior designers, graphic designers and basically everyone who enjoys bringing abstractions to life. What we are putting together is a total package, as such, there will also be side attractions, including games, photobooths, performances, VR station for kids, and 3D virtual art displays,” he said.

KN