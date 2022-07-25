Miners Association kicks against FG’s ban

THE Nigeria Miners Association, Niger State Chapter has called for a review of the ban on mining activities and motorcycles by the Federal Government.

The chairman of the association, Alhaji Mohammed Mambo said at a media briefing in Minna that the ban would worsen rate of unemployment among the teaming youths and women in the mining industry in the country.

He said thousands of young Nigerians and women benefit from the mining sector and motorcycle riding business as they lack alternatives to earn sources of living.

According to him, the ban on mining and motorcycle would be counterproductive and would worsen insecurity as more youths will likely be recruited into criminal gangs.

The representative of women in the mining sector, Khadijat Alimashawun lamented that women in mining were worried over the decision saying that it would diminish the fortunes of women folk.

She said government at all levels should consider the plight of Nigerian women, adding that miners in Niger state were well coordinated, registered, and licensed.

-Daily Trust

KN