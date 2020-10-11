THE Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, has congratulated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his re-election in the just concluded Oct. 10, gubernatorial polls.

Alasoadura, in a statement by his spokesman, Dayo Joseph, in Akure on Sunday, described the emergence of the APC candidate as “a victory well deserved”.

Akeredolu was declared as winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having polled 292,830 votes while Mr Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had 195,791 votes and Mr Ajayi Agboola, candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) got 69,127 votes.

The minister commended INEC and the security agencies for ensuring that the election was free, fair, credible and peaceful, “in keeping with the avowed commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to leave a legacy of free and fair elections”.

Alasoadura also applauded the people of the state for turning out en-masse on Saturday, in all the local government areas of the state, to peacefully and freely exercise their democratic rights.

He extolled the “bravery, resilience and sheer doggedness” of APC members in the state.

NAN

Oct. 11, 2020 @ 16:39 GMT

