Photo News Ministerial Tour of Lekki Deep Sea Port Posted on Aug 14, 2022Aug 14, 2022 | Total Page Views: 3 L-R: Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh; Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko; Managing Director, Lekki Port, Du Ruogang; Honorable Minister of Transportation, Mu'azu Jaji Sambo; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani and Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers' Council, Emmanuel Jime during a tour of the Lekki Deep Sea Port by the Honorable Minister of Transportation on Saturday L-R: Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers' Council, Emmanuel Jime; Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh; Honorable Minister of Transportation, Mu'azu Jaji Sambo; Managing Director, Lekki Port, Du Ruogang;; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportatio, Dr. Magdalene Ajani and Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko during a tour of the Lekki Deep Sea Port by the Honorable Minister of Transportation on Saturday