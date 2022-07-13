Movie association announces murder of actor Emma Buchi by his P.A

Emma Buchi

THE Igbo Movie Producers Association of Nigeria (IMPAN) has announced the murder of Nollywood actor Prince Emma Buchi by his Personal Assistant (PA).

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu, President of IMPAN, Mr Johnpaul Nwanganga, said a member of the deceased’s family confirmed the murder.

Nwanganga said Buchi was an indigene of the same village in Umuahia as his PA, (name withheld).

The PA murdered the thespian in the same apartment in Asaba where they both lived.

According to him, the PA was a butcher before he approached the deceased asking to be taught film production.

He said the decomposing body of the actor was found in his room on Tuesday, July 12, but he had been killed since July 7 by the PA who carted away his belongings leaving only his ceiling fan.

“Information from the deceased family member said the PA’s house in Umuahia has been razed by protesting youths since he escaped,’’ Nwanganga said.

He condemned the killing as wicked and barbaric, saying Buchi’s death was a big loss to Nollywood and to Nigeria.

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure that the perpetrator was arrested and warned Nigerians to be wary of whom they hired as Personal Assistants.

He recalled that the murder of Buchi was brought to public knowledge by a Facebook user on Tuesday.

The Facebook user posted that Buchi’s remains were found by neighbours after they perceived pungent odour oozing out of his window and saw flies gathering there since Monday.

A close look at the corpse showed that the victim might have been butchered seven days before then.

“The guy killed him and went away with his property and locked his dead body in the room.

“He wanted to go with his car, but I guess he couldn’t drive and so he left the car key in the car,’’ the Facebook user posted.

He asked that whoever had the PA’s phone number should contact him as Buchi was last seen with the suspected murderer.

Reacting to the murder, police spokesman in Delta, DSP Bright Edafe, told NAN that investigation had started into the murder.

He said while the PA to Buchi had been fingered, the police would not presume him guilty until proven so.

“If the family says their suspect is the PA, we shall still investigate. We are on his trail as he is on the run,’’ he said.

Edafe added that no arrest had been made, but the police would surely get to the root of the matter. (NAN)

C.E