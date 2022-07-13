Oyo High Court begins annual vacation July 15

THE High Court of Oyo State will begin its annual vacation on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Munta Abimbola, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The chief judge said that the vacation would end on Sept. 12.

Abimbola said that he approved the vacation in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Paragraph 4(b) of Order 45 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2010.

“During the period, civil actions may be heard where such actions are urgent, or a judge, at the request of all the parties concerned, agrees to hear such actions,” he said. (NAN)

KN