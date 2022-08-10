My regret as Anambra Sports Commission boss – Oli

THE Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission (ASDC), Tony Oli, has bowed out after four years in office.

Oli told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that he proceeded on retirement leave on Aug. 9 after holding a valedictory session with members of staff of the commission.

He described his tenure as “not an easy one”.

“Part of my regrets was my inability to develop a sporting venue in each of the 21 local government areas of the state,” Oli said.

He said that the regret notwithstanding, he found his job fulfilling.

He said he was happy over the impact he made but argued that “there was always room to have done more but for time constraints”.

He said that he had laid a foundation that could be built upon by subsequent managements.

Oli expressed profound thanks to the Anambra Government and commission staff members for their cooperation.

“I am happy for the opportunity I had to serve and the impact I made, especially in the area of human capital we built.

“You can build infrastructure, which is also important but with time, they fade away.

“But I am happy for our youths that got various opportunities during my tenure,” the former commission’s boss said.

He said that although the board of the commission was not properly constituted “for the reasons best known to the governor”, he successfully steered sports in the state to greater height.

NAN reports that some of the infrastructure built during Oli’s tenure included swimming pool, volleyball, basketball and handball courts at the Alex Ekwueme Square.

Others were the football pitch and tartan tracks at the Awka Township Stadium. (NAN)

KN