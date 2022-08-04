Naira gains 0.34% at Investors and Exporters window

THE Naira on Wednesday gained against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N429.20.

The figure represented an increase of 0.34 per cent compared with N430.67 it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N427.90 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N429.20.

The Naira sold for as low as N414 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 123.78 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters’ window on Wednesday.(NAN)

A.I