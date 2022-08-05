Naira gains marginally at Investors, Exporters window

THE Naira on Thursday gained against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N428.12.

The figure represented an increase of 0.25 per cent compared with N429.20 it exchanged for the dollar on Wedneday.

The open indicative rate closed at N428. 33 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N428.12.

The Naira sold for as low as N415 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 110.22 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters’ window on Thursday.(NAN)

