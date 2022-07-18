Nasarawa APC lawmaker resigns

MR Abdulaziz Danladi, member representing Keffi East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has officially resigned from All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the house made this known while reading Abdulaziz resignation letter during the House siting on Monday in Lafia.

The speaker said that based on the letter, Abdulaziz had joined Action Alliance (AA).

“This is a letter from Hon Abdulaziz Danladi, member representing Keffi East Constituency, informing the house on his resignation from APC.

“The letter reads as thus : Notice of change of party. I wish to formally inform the house of my resignation from All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is due to internal party issues which the party has yet to resolve.

“I, therefore, resign from APC and join Action Alliance (AA),” he said.(NAN)

KN