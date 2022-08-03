Nasarawa Assembly confirms Bahago as Grand Khadi

THE Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed Alhaji Bahago Abubakar as Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal of the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the house, announced this during the proceedings when the nominee appeared for screening in Lafia on Tuesday.

The Speaker urged the appointee to live above board while discharging his duties, if finally sworn in.

The speaker re-assured the government of the house commitment to work in synergy with the executive and the judiciary for unity, peace and progress of the state.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the resolution to Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his assent.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) recalls that Gov. Sule on Monday forwarded a letter to the house, requesting for confirmation of appointment of Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Nasarawa State. ( NAN)

