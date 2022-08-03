Abia will not disband regional security outfit, “Ebubeagu”, government tells protesters

Abia will not disband Ebubeagu Security Network as being demanded by protesters on Tuesday in Aba.

Commissioner for Homeland Security, Mr Sopuruchi Bekee, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba that the southeast regional security network had not been involved in atrocities in Abia to justify the protest.

Some young people took to the streets of Aba on Tuesday demanding the disbandment of the security outfit put in place by governments of the geopolitical zone.

The commissioner said Abia government would like to identify the sponsors of the protesters to find out what their mission is.

Ebubeagu’s presence is felt in Ebonyi and Imo where youths have been protesting its alleged extrajudicial killings and inhumane practices.

The outfit was linked to the killing of about 14 youths who went for a traditional wedding in July leading to anti-Ebubeagu protests in Imo.

The protest in Imo spread to Abia on Tuesday, although the operations of Ebubeagu Security Network had not been noticeable anywhere in Abia since its formation.

The protesters moved from Ariaria International Market, through Faulks Road and proceeded to Aba-Owerri Road through Brass and moved to Aba North Local Government Area chanting anti-Ebubeagu songs.

The protesters described Ebubeagu as a murderous outfit, but refused to speak with the media.

They carried placards with inscriptions such as: “we don’t know whose turn it will be next’’; “we must rise against these barbaric acts on our land’’; “End Ebubeagu now, Igbo land is bleeding.’’ (NAN)

