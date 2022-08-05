Nasarawa govt pledges to support children programme

THE Nasarawa State Government has pledged its commitment to support the Federal Government in the implementation of the At-Risk Children’s Programme.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State stated this on Friday in Lafia while flagging off a stakeholders’ engagement workshop on At-Risk Children Programme in the state.

The governor, represented by Emmanuel Akabe, Deputy Governor of the state, said that the state had since keyed into the initiative of the federal government concerning the programme aimed at ameliorating the hardship being faced by vulnerable children.

Sule explained that the state government under him, had domesticated the “Child’s Right law to help towards the full cognitive and economic development of the vulnerable children in the state.

“Following the increasing violence and abuses against children and other vulnerable groups, the state, in 2020 enacted the Nasarawa State Violence Against Persons Prohibition law to safeguard and protect them.

“We are fully committed to protecting all vulnerable groups, especially children, and we would support the federal government to ensure the success of At-Risk Children Programme,” the governor added.

On her part, Hajiya Aisha Rufai-Ibrahim, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, expressed delight at the programme, and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari.

The commissioner said that the government, through the ministry, had been doing a lot towards protecting children and other vulnerable persons in the state.

Similarly, Marriam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, represented by Bimbo Adesanmi, said that the At-Risk Children Programme was initiated by federal to create a favourable environment for Nigeria’s vulnerable and out-of-school children.

“It is an initiative of the President Muhammadu Buhari government, which is under the supervision of the Office of the Vice President to better the condition of the targeted group,” she said.(NAN)

A.I