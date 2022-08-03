NBS begins verification of Better Education focal centres in Oyo

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has begun verification of all Better Education Service for All (BESDA) focused centres in Oyo State.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Olamide Adeniji, Head of Media Team, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The statement said that he Executive Chairman, Oyo SUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran spoke at a five-day training of NBS Enumerators which began on Wednesday in all BESDA focused centres in the state.

The statement quoted Adeniran as saying “the board will collaborate with NBS to ensure a hitch-free exercise in the state’’.

Adeniran said SUBEB would partner the office of the Statistician- General of the state to ensure the enumerators had unhindered access to the 21 BESDA focus Local Government Areas in the state.

He said that this would assist the government in attaining its aim of eradicating Out-Of-School Children menace in the State.

“We want to assure NBS management that the state government, through the board, will accord the verification agents all the necessary support and information they may require,’’ Adeniran said.

The SUBEB boss said that the state government would ensure pupils in affected BESDA focus-schools stayed back during the verification in spite the holidays to ease the process.

“BESDA is a programme-for-result, funded by the World Bank to support increase in access to basic education by raising equitable access for Out-Of-School Children (OOSC).

“It is also to improve literacy and strengthen accountability for results in basic education in Nigeria and we are determined to make it work in Oyo state,’’ Adeniran said.

According to him, the state is ready for NBS visitation in the selected schools across the state to verify the authenticity of records kept by the implementing schools.

He said that the board would also provide data for the assessment of four Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) on which the state would be rewarded.

“We welcome the NBS team and its enumerators. This particular exercise, which is the second phase, will be conducted in the 21 BESDA focus LGAs in our state,’’ he said.

The statement also quoted the South-West NBS, Zonal Controller, Mr Bayo Okunuga as saying “trained enumerators, who are also referred to as NBS verification agents, will be deployed across various local governments to collect data’’.

He commended Oyo state government for its commitment toward the success of BESDA and NBS’ verifications in the state.

Also in attendance were the Statistician General of Oyo State, Mr Adekunle Adejuwon; the Coordinating Director of OYOSUBEB, Mrs Abosede Owoeye and other management team of the board. (NAN)

