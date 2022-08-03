NiDCOM issues update on the killing of Alika in Italy, others in Canada

THE Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the suspect in the murder of Ogochukwu Alika has been arrested by the Italian police and is expected to be charged to court.

In reaction to the murder of the deceased, the NiDCOM boss said the Italian police were working and cooperating with the Nigerian mission in Italy to ensure justice is done and the culprit face the consequences he deserves.

The statement by NiDCOM added that the Nigerian mission is requesting that the Italian government should provide the widow, a good job to cater for the rest of the family, since she is now the family’s bread winner.

Dabiri-Erewa seized the opportunity to thank the Nigerian community in Italy, various organizations and individuals in Italy, who have rallied round to support and raise funds for the late Alika’s family since his death.

The late Ogochukwu Alika was a physically-challenged Nigerian street vendor, allegedly beaten to death by an Italian man, using the clutches of Alika in Italy.

Meanwhile, Dabiri-Erewa, has equally given an update on the gruesome murder of two young Nigerians, Tosin Amos Arowoshegbe, and Chibueze Momah, who were shot dead at a Canadian nightclub, while working as guards.

The NiDCOM Chairman said that Canadian authorities have identified a suspect and are working to get to the cause of the unfortunate incident.

A.I