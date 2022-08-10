No justice in Nigeria – Gumi

RENOWNED Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has faulted the Nigerian court system, saying there is no justice.

He described Nigeria as a nation with a weak justice system whose fabric of power had broken.

Gumi made the remark while speaking at a peace-building symposium organised in Maiduguri as part of initiatives to reintegrate former Boko Haram insurgents into society.

He said, “Whoever has any interest in our country, we have made available for him soldiers he can conscript.

“So why do we leave our children uneducated? Why is education not for everybody? Why do we leave our population poor?”

While criticising the political leadership in Nigeria, Gumi also lamented how some Nigerians were riding private jets.

He said, “Some Nigerians are riding private jets while some Nigerians don’t know where to put their children in school. There is social injustice.

“If you go to the court system, justice is not there. The fabric of power is broken down. So, the children are there to be used by anybody.”

-Daily Trust

KN