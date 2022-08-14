Non participation of 12,000 civil servants delay workers’ verification – Oyo Govt.

THE Oyo State Government says failure of about 12, 000 workers in the State Civil Service to participate in its recent workers’ audit and verification is delaying the outcome of the exercise.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, made this known on Saturday, in a statement in Ibadan.

Olatunbosun said government had, however, mandated the yet-to-be registered workers to do so in ernest.

He stressed the commitment of Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration to establish a comprehensive database and proper identity management system to aid effective payment and verification of its workforce.

He added “despite critics castigating the registration and verification of the state workforce, the Oyo State Government has expressed continued commitment to the entire civil service”.

The commissioner stated that the exercise, after completion, “will block every loophole in the state civil service and guard against the menace of ghost workers.

“It will make government to fish out ghost workers and ascertain the number of workers and retirees on government payroll.”(NAN)

