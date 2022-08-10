Okopoly Rector urges youths to shun cybercrime, embrace entrepreneurship

DR Francisca Nwafulugo, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra, has urged youths to embrace entrepreneurial skills and shun cybercrime and other anti-social vices that could endanger their lives.

Nwafulugo gave the advice at the ongoing business summit and entrepreneurship exhibition, organised by the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, on Wednesday.

Recall that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), recently, mandated all polytechnics in Nigeria to establish a functional Entrepreneurship Centre in their various institutions.

The mandate was to fill the need for skill acquisition and training in line with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training that is the bedrock of polytechnic education.

He said that developing interest and pursuing entrepreneurial skills would help the youth to make genuine wealth, create jobs and eradicate poverty.

According to her, developing entrepreneurial skills can also help create sustainable business ventures capable of making the youth gain local and international recognition and respect.

“Entrepreneurship is an important factor in economic growth and development, and the government understands the place of entrepreneurship in nation building.

“It fosters a production-based economy instead of consumption-based economy. It also tackles poverty extensively by ensuring that a greater number of the population are economically engaged in a productive venture.

“Federal Polytechnic Oko is a working entrepreneurship development centre and it is the goal of my administration to make the scheme formidable,” she said.

In his lecture, Mr Prince Nwankwo of the department of Computer Engineering, urged young entrepreneurs to be creative, innovative and and problem solvers to earn a living.

“People are poor because they have no service to render and no products to sell.

“Change of approach is required if change of result is one’s desire; and as an entrepreneur, customers satisfaction should be your mission,” Nwankwo said.

In her remarks, Dr Ifeoma Ugbo, the Director, CED, said that the summit and exhibition was apt, given the high demand for skilled manpower in the country.

“Students would be exposed to how to write business plan, start ups and manage a successful business venture, as well as how to engage on business expansion,” Ugbo said. (NAN)

KN