Strategic realignment in the bus sector at QUANTRON

IN the course of the strategic realignment as a manufacturer of own complete buses as OEM, Quantron AG will no longer distribute KARSAN products by the end of the year. However, QUANTRON will continue to provide technical support to its customers for their KARSAN products in the after-sales department.

Future outlook of business unit QUANTRON Bus

The future QUANTRON complete buses, including the all-electric QUANTRON CIZARIS 12 EV low-floor bus, are customized according to the strict Quantron AG quality standards. In the after-sales division, QUANTRON also focuses on full customer support for service and spare parts provided within the company as part of the 360 degree QaaS service offering, which also includes customer advisory service for infrastructure and solutions.

Sales in the bus sector will be expanded and further developed in the international markets by Alexander Stucke as Head of Sales Bus.

