One killed as gunmen abduct rector of Kaduna Federal School of Statistics

BANDITS have reportedly attacked the Federal School of Statistics in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State leaving one dead and two kidnapped; including the Rector of the school on Tuesday night.

Daily Trust gathered that the attack took place at 9:00 pm on Tuesday when the attackers stormed the village and started shooting sporadically before the abduction.

A resident who spoke with our reporter on anonymity said the terrorists killed one person while a lady was kidnapped including the Rector of the school.

The attack comes barely three weeks after two ad-hoc staff in charge of distributing mosquito nets were killed along Zangang-Zankan road in the same Local Government Area.

When contacted, the Kaduna State PPRO, DSP Mohammed Jalige, did not pick the call of our reporter at the time of filing this report.

-Daily Trust

KN