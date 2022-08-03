Ooni to unveil NGO for civic orientation, governance

THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has concluded plans to unveil an NGO, Ooni Ojaja Development Initiative, to address the gap between government and the governed.

The Director of Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Otunba Moses Olafare made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Olafare said the Ooni appointed Dr Olushola Okpodu (nee Aluko) an indigene of Osun State, a Veteran Newscaster and ex staff of AIT Network Service as the Director-General to head the NGO.

Okpodu is a renowned Media and Development Communication Expert with over 25 years experience.

Olafare said the initiative, a project of the Ooni, was structured to enhance more youths and women’s participation in processes that lead to good governance and make the government more acceptable to the masses.

He said the organisation would achieve this by enhancing access to information, providing enabling infrastructure and implementing sustainable initiatives.

He said the group was also committed to improving the lives of members of the local communities and Nigerians.

Olafare said it would achieve this through safe and inclusive civic participation, advocacy campaigns, and evidence-based research.

Others are through capacity building, stakeholders’ engagement and partnership with relevant local and international organizations and government.

According to him, the organization had been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for optimal performance.(NAN)

