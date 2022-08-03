Yobe commissioner dies in auto crash

GONI Lawal, Yobe State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, has died in a road accident.

Lawal, 57, died in a car crash on Potiskum to Azare Road at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press Affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni, confirmed the incident, saying the commissioner’s corpse had been deposited at the mortuary of the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu.

According to the governor’s aide, two of his friends, who were with him during the accident, are responding to treatment in one of the health facilities in the state.

-Daily Trust

KN