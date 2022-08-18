THE Orile-Agege General Hospital in Lagos State, says no fewer than 1,000 children in the community will benefit from its “Back-to- School Health Outreach”.

Its Medical Director, Dr Sola Pitan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the aim was to ensure that children resumed back to school healthy.

NAN reports that the one-week programme, which began on Aug.15, and ends on Aug.19, is tagged “Back to School: Resume Healthy”.

Pitan told NAN that the programme was free for children within the ages of five to 15.

He said: “In the environment, we want to be sure the children are healthy before the resumption of schools for a new academic session.

“This programme is a health promotion avenue targeted at meeting the school health needs of at least 1,000 children within the communities as they gear-up for a new session.

“These children will have access to full paediatrics evaluation along with eye, ear and dental checks, as well as nutrition/ dietetics and social welfare services for all the beneficiaries.

“The programme is on line with the THEMES agenda of the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration to further expand access to quality healthcare delivery for all.”

The medical director commended all the organisations that partnered the hospital to make the programme a reality.

Dr Atinuke Onaiyga, Chairman of the Lagos State Health Service Commission, commended the leadership of the hospital for initiating the programme for children, nothing that it was the first of its kind.

Onaiyga noted that there was need for children to be mentally and physically fit before the resumption of school to enhance their learning.

“We believe children should be taken seriously, they are the future leaders and the only way to catch them is when they are young.

“So, it is important that they are well and fit and this hospital has decided to come up with this laudable programme for children in this environ.

“It is an offshoot of what the health commission is bringing to bear in line the the agenda of this current government to ensure that everyone has access to healthcare irrespective of their age,” she said.

She advised parents to pay attention to the wellbeing of their children.

Meanwhile, Adebosun Odunayo, a beneficiary, thanked the hospital for organising the programme to enhance the health of children.

“I am very happy to benefit from this initiative that put the health of our children into consideration and I pray God will continue to bless them,” he said.



Also, Mrs Lola Ogungbenro, who brought her children for the free screening, lauded the hospital for the initiative. (NAN)

A.I