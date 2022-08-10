Orji Kalu mourns legal luminary, Uche

THE Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has described the death of Prof. Uche Uche, a renowned legal luminary as a huge loss to the country.

Kalu in a condolence message issued on Wednesday in Abuja, commiserated with the government and people of Abia over the loss.

While extolling the virtues of the late professor of law, Kalu said that the deceased contributed immensely to the legal profession beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The former Governor of Abia urged the family of late Uche to sustain his worthy legacies.

According to him, the late legal icon was a source of inspiration to his contemporaries and the younger generation.

He described the deceased as a notable son of Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia, who was known globally for his legal expertise.

“I received with a heavy heart the news of the passing of foremost legal luminary, Prof. Uche Uche.

“The late legal expert served meritoriously in various capacities across the globe.

“He was known for his integrity, intellectual capacity and professionalism.The late legal icon will be remembered for his good deeds” Kalu said.

He prayed for eternal rest for the late legal scholar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Uche was almost 60 years at the Bar, having been admitted to the English Bar, Gray’s Inn, London in 1963.

Uche was touted as perhaps the first black lecturer at the University of London where he rose to the position of Professor of Law.

He was also a visiting lecturer at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

Born on Nov. 9, 1934, Uche died in London where he had gone for medical treatment. (NAN)

